Johnny Manziel Makes His Debut In The Fan Controlled Football League

Johnny Manziel made his debut in the Fan Controlled Football league late Saturday night, and it was very entertaining.

Manziel rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Zappers in a loss to the Beasts in the new league, which allows fans to call plays and set rosters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnny Manziel’s first FCF snap almost goes for 6. Watch live: https://t.co/wCfHUSeLKg pic.twitter.com/9Y8p1ezNRM — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) February 14, 2021

As for his passing, he only went 1-5 for 11 yards, but we all know the fans just want to see him run around like back in the day with the Aggies.

Johnny Manziel finds the end zone. Watch live: https://t.co/wCfHUSeLKg pic.twitter.com/860dZjFPYt — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) February 14, 2021

In case you were wondering, Manziel hasn’t changed at all. After the loss, he told the fans, “Win or lose, we booze on the Zappers.”

I think it’s safe to say that Johnny Manziel has found the league that’s perfect for his talents. Limited practice, low stakes, he just has to run around and then he can drink some beers with the boys.

The FCF was made for Johnny Manziel, and Johnny Football was made for the FC. It’s the perfect union.

Johnny Manziel has taken the field. Watch live: https://t.co/wCfHUSeLKg pic.twitter.com/utcDkiso4n — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) February 14, 2021

I have no idea if this league will last for a long time or not, but it had Twitter popping last night. At the very least, people seemed interested in seeing the A&M Heisman winner back on the field.