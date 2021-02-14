Lindsey Graham Suggests Democratic Standard Would Allow Republicans To Impeach Kamala Harris

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told “Fox News Sunday” that the impeachment trial opened a “Pandora’s Box” that could allow a future Republican-held House of Representatives to pursue impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace a day after the Senate failed to convict former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection, Graham argued that the impeachment charge was “unconstitutional” and based upon “hearsay upon hearsay” before pointing out that the new standard on impeachment could hurt Democrats if Republicans are in charge.

WATCH:

“And we’ve opened Pandora’s Box to future presidents, and if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open, so we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here and I’m sad for the country,” Graham told Wallace. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Bail Fund Promoted By Kamala Harris Helped Free Serial Domestic Abusers)

After Harris urged people to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out rioters over the summer, several people helped by the fund have gone on to commit other crimes.