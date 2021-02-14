The Daughter Of The Man Who Made The Lombardi Trophy Wants Tom Brady To Apologize For Throwing It

Not everyone was impressed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy from a boat!

Brady had himself a hell of a time during the Super Bowl parade for the Bucs earlier in the week, and at one point, the seven-time champion tossed the trophy from one boat to another. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lorraine Grohs is the daughter of the Lombardi Trophy master silversmith Greg Grohs, and she wants an apology.

Not just an apology, she told Kyle Burger that she lost sleep over the trophy being thrown!

Lorraine Grohs says that Tom Brady’s trophy toss is insulting to her family’s legacy and would like an apology. She is the daughter of Greg Grohs, the master silversmith who crafted the very first Lombardi Trophy. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/sdElEcHmgp — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) February 13, 2021

I wish I could sit here and I say I’m surprised, but it’s 2021. After the past year that we’ve lived through, literally nothing surprises me.

Everyone is outraged. Some people just wake up in the morning and can’t wait to see what will outrage them on any given day.

Tom Brady pulled up to the Super Bowl parade in a new $2 million boat ???????? (via @ODonnellFox13)

pic.twitter.com/c18bUSWs0i — ESPN (@espn) February 10, 2021

In the video tweeted by Burger, Grohs talked as if a family member had been killed. She was so depressed! Why? Because Tom Brady had the audacity to throw the trophy.

Give me a break. Of all the things to be outraged by in life, this shouldn’t be in the top 1000.

Tom Brady looks like he might have enjoyed a few light beers during the Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/KkIuECIPpb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 10, 2021

Grab a beer and relax. Life is good!