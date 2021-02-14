Head Coach Paul Chryst Will Call Plays For Wisconsin In 2021

Head coach Paul Chryst will call plays for the Wisconsin Badgers in 2021.

According to Jeff Potrykus, Chryst is taking control of the offense and QBs after “productive talks” with offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he had productive talks with OL/OC Joe Rudolph. With a full/somewhat normal off-season planned, Chryst plans to coach QBs and go back to calling plays. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 12, 2021

The Badgers offense got off to a hot start in 2020 through two games, but then utterly fell apart down the stretch.

#Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Rudolph thought play-calling took away from his work with the OL, which is a key job. Chryst felt his return to play-calling would help maximize resources of staff. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) February 12, 2021

If Chryst taking back complete control of the offense is the right call, then let’s do it. I’m 100% for whatever works.

Our offense was pathetic down the stretch, and there’s simply no other way to describe it. We weren’t just bad.

We were unwatchable at times against Northwestern, Indiana and Iowa.

Now, we have to gear up for the 2021 season, identify where things went wrong and make sure they never happen again.

We have all the pieces necessary to win. That’s a fact. Graham Mertz’s ceiling is up in the sky, and he’s surrounded by talent.

Now, we just have to go out there and get the job done.