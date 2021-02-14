Wisconsin Loses To Michigan 67-59, Badgers Drop To 15-7

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped a tough game Sunday afternoon to Michigan 67-59.

Heading in the game against the Wolverines, I said Wisconsin needed to come out and play at a high level in order to build some momentum. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite looking like the better team for the majority of the game, we just couldn’t get the job done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

At halftime, it looked like the Badgers were going to roll. It looked like we were playing our best basketball in a long time.

I was amped and excited watching the action unfold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Unfortunately, we just couldn’t sustain the energy, and the Wolverines fought back to win. To call it disappointing would be an understatement.

???? @aleemty2 can’t miss right now He starts the game 3 for 3 from deep for @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/jnF3bEWh3c — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 14, 2021

I truly don’t understand this team. I don’t get it at all. We have so much talent, and we have no consistency. Now, we have to go play Iowa. That’s going to be dogfight and I have no idea what to expect. Welcome to life as a fan of the Badgers.