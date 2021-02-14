Zach Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Official Trailer Drops

Zach Snyder got everyone’s attention Sunday when he dropped an official trailer for his cut of “Justice League” that comes out in March on HBO Max.

In the clip the Hollywood director shared on Twitter, we see new footage from the highly anticipated Warner Bros superhero film as he shared a sneak peek at the battle between the villain Darkseid and the superheroes. (RELATED:Report: Jared Leto To Play Joker In New ‘Justice League’ Cut From Zach Snyder)

“Happy 214 #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut #UsUnited #AFSP,” Snyder tweeted. (RELATED: ‘Justice League’ Director Shares Incredible Clip Of Gal Gadot As ‘Wonder Woman’ In Teaser From Upcoming HBO Max Film)

Check it out!

At one point in the nearly three-minute long trailer, we see a montage of several of the superheroes, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, among others.

The voice over the segment of footage shared that they were “sent” there for a reason.

“Even if it takes you the rest of your life, find out what that reason is,” the voice explained.

But it is the brief part at the end that has got everyone talking as we get a glimpse of Jared Leto as the Joker talking with Batman, Vanity Fair reported.

Zach announced in 2017 he was stepping away from the DC film following the death of his 20-year-old daughter Autumn, who had died from suicide, People magazine reported.

Director Joss Whedon stepped into the project and the movie was released to mixed reviews.

Fans began a social media campaign for what was called the “Snyder cut” of the film. In the summer of 2020, he revealed that he was indeed working on a cut of the film and it would appear on the streaming site in 2021.

Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” will debut March 18th in four hour-long parts.