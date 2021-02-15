Rep. Adam Kinzinger Received Scathing Letter From Family Members After Calling For Trump’s Removal

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger received a scathing letter from 11 members of his family two days after calling for the removal of then-President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

The two-page, handwritten letter, authored by the congressman’s cousin, Karen Otto, accused Kinzinger of going against “Christian principles” and joining the “devil’s army.” It was sent by certified mail to Kinzinger’s father and copies were sent to other Illinois Republicans, according to The NYT.

“Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and to God,” the letter read. “We were once so proud of your accomplishments! Instead, you go against your Christian principles and join the ‘devil’s army’ (Democrats and the fake news media). How do you call yourself a Christian when you join the ‘devil’s army’ believing in abortion? We thought you were ‘smart’ enough to see how the left is brainwashing as many ‘so called good people’ including yourself and many other GOP members. You have even fallen for their socialism ideals. So, so, sad!”

Taking direct aim at Kinzinger’s faith, the letter went on to proclaim Trump “a Christian,” though it acknowledged he was “not perfect.”

“When was the last time you proclaimed your faith, Adam? (Oh, we forgot you now belong to the ‘devil’s army.’),” Otto continued. “To embrace a party that believes in abortion and socialism is the ultimate sin.”

Otto wrote that the congressman had “lost the respect” of Fox News personalities like Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.

“It is now ‘most embarrassing’ to us that we are related to you,” she wrote. “You have embarrassed the Kinzinger family name!”

The letter called for Kinzinger’s removal from office, proclaiming, “President Trump has done more for America in four years, than you, the [sic] Rino’s, and Democrats have done in years!” (RELATED: Kinzinger Says Some Republicans Have Thanked Him For Criticizing Trump Over Capitol Riot)

The six-term Illinois congressman, who has called for the disassociation of the former president from the Republican Party, was censured by county Republicans in his district after being one of only ten Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment. He also voted to remove Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.