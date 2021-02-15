‘Defending Science’: Anthony Fauci Wins $1 Million Dan David Prize

The Israel-based Dan David Foundation announced Monday that White House senior coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci won one of three $1 million Dan David Prizes.

The foundation said Fauci earned the award as a result of his leadership on HIV research, AIDS relief and during the COVID-19 pandemic in a Facebook announcement video.

Proudly announcing the 2021 @DanDavidPrize laureates: leading historians Prof. Alison Bashford, Prof. Katharine Park & Prof. Keith Wailoo; public health hero Dr. Anthony Fauci; and immunotherapy pioneers Prof. Zelig Eshhar, Dr. Carl June & Dr. Steven Rosenberg. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/if9Xd7ONDV — Dan David Prize (@DanDavidPrize) February 15, 2021

Fauci was given the award for “courageously defending science in the face of uninformed opposition during the challenging COVID crisis,” the foundation said in its video statement. (REPORT: Fauci Criticizes Trump’s Coronavirus Response But Disputes CNN Report On His ‘Nonexistent’ Vaccine Plan)

The Dan David Prize is awarded annually to figures who have made “outstanding” contributions to the past, present and future according to the Dan David Prize website. Fauci was the only recipient to earn the award for the “present” dimension.

Recipients of the award donate 10% of the $1 million prize money to postgraduate students in their field of study, according to the prize’s website.

Fauci was frequently critical of former President Trump’s COVID-19 information and pandemic response.

“I have a great deal of respect for the office. But I made a decision that I just had to,” Fauci said on contradicting Trump.