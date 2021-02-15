Anti-BLM Group Threatens Production Of Colin Kaepernick’s New Netflix Series

The production team working on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s upcoming Netflix series reportedly had to put security measures in place after receiving threats.

Executives working on the project sent an email detailing the security measures to staff, according to a report published Monday by TMZ. Production sources told TMZ that an anti-BLM group had planned to protest at the shooting location Friday. The protestors never showed up, but new security measures have been put in place, the outlet reported.

Production sources told TMZ the production office previously received a threatening phone call. The outlet also noted that Kaepernick was not on set last week. (RELATED: Netflix Is Making A Documentary About Colin Kaepernick’s Life, Will Have 6 Episodes)

Netflix’s series about Kaepernick will showcase the former football player’s path to activism, according to a description. “This drama series from Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay explores Kaepernick’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist,” the description read.

Kaepernick will also narrate the six-part series, while actor Jaden Michael will play the football player as a high schooler.

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a press release at the time. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”