President Biden Briefed After 5 Americans Injured In Iraq Rocket Attack

President Joe Biden has been briefed on a rocket attack in Iraq that injured five American citizens, including one U.S. service member, according to the White House and Defense Department.

The rocket attack targeted Erbil airport Monday evening local time, Col. Wayne Marotto announced on Twitter. The attack killed one non-U.S. citizen, injured 5 contractors and one U.S. military member. Biden has been briefed on the attack, but neither he nor the White House have publicly commented on it.

Initial reports that Indirect Fire landed on Coalition Forces in Erbil tonight. There was 1 civilian contractor killed, 5 civilian contractors injured and 1 US service member injured. More information to follow. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) February 15, 2021

Update: Five Americans were wounded in this attack, I’m told: Four contractors and one service member. The one KIA was a non-US contractor. https://t.co/uEmS8Mcfxj — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) February 15, 2021

Attack was definitely launched by a Shia militia, but too early to tell if they were acting on orders from Iran — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) February 15, 2021

The incident is the first widely reported attack on U.S. military forces since Biden took office on Jan. 20. (RELATED: Iran Reportedly Beginning Construction At Nuclear Facility)

Former President Donald Trump ordered a drastic reduction to troop presence in both Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving office. There are currently 2,500 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq, the lowest number in decades.

Militia groups targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad with a similar rocket attack days before Christmas. The incident caused only minor damage to the compound and injured one Iraqi soldier. Most of the rockets missed their target and struck a residential area, wounding local civilians.