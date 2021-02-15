Check Out These Stellar Luggage And Travel Bags On Sale For Presidents’ Day!

After staying home for most of 2021, the itch to travel has never been stronger! And to prepare for your impending weekend away or vacation abroad, we’ve found some of the best deals on luggage, carry-ons, and other travel bags you definitely don’t want to miss out on!

But the best part? You can use the code PREZ2021 to get 15% off during this epic Presidents’ Day Sale.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner – $135.96

Organization gurus love this carry on spinner that features a laundry section, interior category compartments, and even an integrated packing checklist. And thanks to its compression straps, you can ensure everything stays secure as you travel. Plus, at 6.2 pounds, this lightweight bag is a breeze to roll around.

Genius Pack Aerial Hardside Carry On Spinner – $135.96 (reg. $298)

Genius Pack High-Altitude Flight Bag – $53.54

Access all your essentials while you’re confined to your seat on a plane with this convenient bag that can wrap right around the seat in front of you. Its designated compartments make grabbing your headphones, tablet, or snacks easy, and it even features a waterproof exterior, perfect for traveling through different weather conditions.

Genius Pack High-Altitude Flight Bag – $53.54 (reg. $88)

Genius Pack Travel Backpack with Integrated Garment Suiter – $109.65

From its laundry compartment to its built-in, portable charger, this bag has everything you’d possibly need while traveling away from home. It even has a concealed tri-fold garment suiter, perfect for carefully storing any hanging garments! And since it’s lightweight and carry-on approved, traveling with this thing is a breeze.

Genius Pack Travel Backpack with Integrated Garment Suiter – $109.65 (reg. $198)

Urban 21 Commuter Bag – $158.09

Thanks to this bag’s highly organized system, finding everything you need while you’re out and about is effortless. And unlike other carry-on bags out there, this model is designed to be comfortable and durable, thanks to its padded backing, water-resistant 400D nylon exterior, Proprietary Parafinity™ Stitching, and beyond.

Urban 21 Commuter Bag – $158.09 (reg. $239)

Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase – $169.97

If you’re tired of storing a bunch of suitcases in your closet, this expandable suitcase is a godsend. Capable of serving as a carry-on bag or a full-sized check-in suitcase, this luggage is made of high-quality, durable material, has multiple compartments and pockets, and even has detachable spinner wheels.

Rollux 2-in-1 Expandable Suitcase – $169.97 (reg. $349)

The A10 Adjustable Travel Bag (Navy Blue) – $105.36

Ideal for both weekends away and vacations that last weeks, this travel bag is capable of expanding to a whopping three different sizes. Whether you carry it as a sling, use it as a duffle, or wear it like a backpack, this bag is incredibly versatile, perfect for carrying all of your essentials.

The A10 Adjustable Travel Bag (Navy Blue) – $105.36 (reg. $149)

Brandless™ Carry-On Luggage – $84.99

Made with recycled PET plastic, this lightweight luggage is sure to withstand your travels, no matter how rugged things get. Plus, with durable wheels for smooth mobility, large compartments, and zippered-off sections for your smaller essentials, this bag is a total home run.

Brandless™ Carry-On Luggage – $84.99 (reg. $180)

DUKAP Intely 28″ Hardside Spinner with Digital Weight Scale – $82.44

In addition to a roomy, organized interior, this luggage is ideal for traveling on planes, trains, and more, thanks to its silent dual spinner 360° wheels, lightweight engineered features, and classy diamond finish. It even has a built-in approved TSA combination lock, perfect for keeping your valuables safe when you’re traveling away from home.

DUKAP Intely 28″ Hardside Spinner with Digital Weight Scale – $82.44 (reg. $139)

Alienware Area-51m Elite Backpack – $127.49

If you’re traveling with gaming gear and other electronics, no other bag will keep these valuable items safe quite like this one. That’s because it features a padded laptop sleeve, multiple interior pockets for different sized gizmos and gadgets, and protective compartments for things like keyboards, headsets, and power supplies. But it also has other compartments designed for more everyday essentials, like water bottles, umbrellas, and more.

Alienware Area-51m Elite Backpack – $127.49 (reg. $149)

Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On – $183.59

From its spacious 44L interior complete with organized compartments to its 100% polycarbonate frame boasting two USB ports, this luggage takes the sting out of traveling. It also features other must-have goodies, including breathable, comfortable mesh for carrying, an integrated TSA lock, a garment loop for hanging clothes, and so much more. It’s even TSA and airline standard compliant.

Genius Pack Supercharged Carry On – $183.59 (Reg. $395)

Prices subject to change.

