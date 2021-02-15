US

Coast Guard Calls Off One Search While Another Remains Underway, 16 People Missing

Search Continues For Crew As Cattle Ship Reported Missing Off Coast Of Japan

(Photo by Japan Coast Guard, 10th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters via Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Font Size:

The U.S. Coast Guard called off a search for six people off the Florida coast but are continuing to look for 10 other people that went missing in a separate incident.

The guard stopped searching for six people Sunday who were reported missing roughly 23 miles off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida , according to a press statement.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” Captain JoAnn Burdian, commander of the Coast Guard Sector Miami, said in a statement. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of those involved during this difficult time.”

The Coast Guard had received a call Wednesday from a bystander that there was a Jamaican national found atop a capsized vessel, according to the statement.

A Coast Guard crew rescued the stranded man, who informed them that there were six other people who were in the water when their boat capsized after they departed from Bimini, Bahamas. (RELATED: Authorities Rescue 66 Stranded Ice Fisherman)

The Coast Guard  searched nearly 10,700 miles for a total of 140 hours and even involved the Florida Wing Civil Air Patrol to search for survivors.

A second search involves 10 missing people who left Havana, Cuba, Sunday for Florida in a “6-foot makeshift vessel,” according to the U.S. Seventh District Coast Guard.

It’s unclear why the vessel went missing, a spokesperson told CNN.