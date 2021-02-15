Daisy Ridley Compares ‘Star Wars’ Ending To A ‘Grieving’ Process

“Star Wars” actress Daisy Ridley thinks the saga ending caused a bit of a grieving process.

Ridley starred in the three “Star Wars” sequels as Rey, and she pretty much became the face of the franchise over the past several years. How did she handle it when it all came to an end? It wasn’t easy. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do now?’ I guess it was sort of like grieving. These relationships and this amount of time had come to an end. It really felt like I was letting go of something emotionally,” Ridley said during a recent interview with “Who What Wear.”

Look, I’m not a huge hater of the new movies, but Ridley is setting herself up to get roasted with these comments.

She thinks it was grieving? Yeah, several fans probably think it was an act of mercy for the sequels to finally end.

Were the movies as bad as people make them out to be? No, but they also weren’t nearly as good as the original trilogy. Not even close.

So, while she went through some grieving when the process ended, tons of fans just sighed with exhaustion.

Now, millions of fans around the globe sit and wait to see what happens with “Star Wars” going forward. Given the success of “The Mandalorian” and the planned spinoffs, we know the story isn’t ending anytime soon, and that’s great news for supporters.