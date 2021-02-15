Jamaican Authorities Deny Claims They Kidnapped Flight Attendant After Positive COVID-19 Test

Jamaican authorities are warning the public not to share a rumor circulating on social media regarding an alleged kidnapping of an American flight attendant in the country.

The Jamaican Constabulary Force released a statement via Twitter saying that Kalina Collier, a JetBlue flight attendant who arrived in Jamaica, was not kidnapped and that circulating social media reports were untrue, the Jamaica Gleaner reported.

The statement said that Collier tested positive for COVID-19, and was placed in isolation in compliance with protocols set by the Ministry of Health.

The Police are therefore warning persons to desist from sharing social media posts claiming Collier has been kidnapped, as sharing false information can constitute an offence under the law. — Jamaica Constabulary Force (@JamaicaConstab) February 14, 2021

The JCF also stated that they had checked on Collier on Saturday and stated that "she is not, nor was she at any time, in any danger." They added that she is remaining in isolation until she is medically cleared to travel home.

“The Police are therefore warning persons to desist from sharing social media posts claiming Collier has been kidnapped, as sharing false information can constitute an offence under the law.” The statement concluded.

Collier also put out a statement herself on Instagram, NBC reported, stating that “I was never missing, nor was I kidnapped.”

However, Collier accused hotel management of harassing her, as well as a Jamaican Tourism employee of taking unwanted photos of her.

A trend titled “#KalinaCollier” was used on social media to spread the allegation that she was being held hostage in Jamaica against her will, NBC reported. The exact origins of the online rumors and