Jon Stewart’s Movie ‘Irresistible’ Is Among The Dumbest Films Ever Made

“Irresistible” is one of the dumbest movies I’ve ever seen.

This past Saturday night, I was spending some time with my girlfriend enjoying a few light beers when we decided to watch a movie. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Unfortunately, we settled on the film from Jon Stewart starring Steve Carell. The first 90% of the movie isn’t too bad, but the ending is so whacked out that it’s hard to believe that it’s real.

Carell plays high-powered Democrat strategist Gary Zimmer, who identifies a farmer and veteran in rural Wisconsin as the next big star.

Zimmer decides they’re going to go all in on Marine Colonel Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper) for the local mayor’s race.

Sounds kind of interesting, right? Well, it turns out the entire thing is a hoax being played out by the town to get money to pour into the town.

The whole film is supposed to some kind of weird commentary on political spending, but it’s so stupid that it’s insulting to the viewer.

It’s almost hard for me to put into words how stupid the final 15 minutes of the movie are. I was enjoying the film, and then it turned into something that felt like it was written by a philosophy major high on LSD.

Do yourself a huge favor and never watch “Irresistible.” It’s roughly two hours of your life that you’ll never get back. Luckily, the light beers were going down smooth, which kind of eased the pain. Still, I can’t believe I actually sat through this trash movie from Stewart. It’s shockingly bad.