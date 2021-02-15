Kodak Black Establishes $100,000 Scholarship Fund In Parkland Shooting Victim’s Name

Rapper Kodak Black honored the Parkland High School shooting victims Sunday by attending a memorial held on the 3rd anniversary of the shooting.

Black also revealed he had created a $100,000 scholarship fund in honor of Meadow Pollack, a victim of the shooting, according to TMZ. Black’s attorney Bradford Cohen informed TMZ that the rapper was Pollack’s favorite artist.

The scholarship is for students looking to study social justice reform at Nova Southeastern University Law School, where Meadow’s brother, Hunter, currently goes to school.

Kodak Black has been participating in multiple charitable activities since former President Donald Trump commuted his prison sentence. (RELATED: REPORT: Kodak Black Offers To Pay College Tuition For Children Of Two FBI Agents Killed In The Line Of Duty)

The rapper recently offered to pay for college tuition for the children of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty, according to TMZ. Black’s attorney said the rapper wanted to cover the college tuition because he “knows what it’s like to lose loved ones and grow up in a single-parent home, and he wants to make sure the mourning families don’t ever have to worry about sending their kids to college,” TMZ wrote.

Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in jail for lying on a federal document when he was trying to buy a gun and had served roughly half his sentence, according to the White House in a now-unavailable statement.

“Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts,” the White House said. “In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged.”

The rapper thanked Trump on his social media for shortening his prison sentence.