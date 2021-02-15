LeBron James Says He Would Have Made The NFL If He Tried Out

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes he could have played in the NFL.

About a decade ago, there was serious chatter about whether or not King James would take a crack at the NFL with the Cowboys or Seahawks. It never happened, but the four-time NBA champion thinks he could have gotten the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The New York Post, he told the Athletic the following about making the Seahawks or Cowboys.

I would have made the team. I would have tried out, but I would have made the team. One thing about it, I don’t mind working for something, so if I would have had to try out for the Cowboys or the Seahawks, or if I’d have stayed home and went back home to Cleveland, I’d have tried [out], but I would have made the team. I just know what I’m capable of doing on the football field. Especially at that age.

There might be a lot of anti-LeBron James people reading this right now, and that’s understandable. It also doesn’t change the fact that he’s 100% correct.

A lot of people don’t realize just how great LeBron James was a football prospect. He was pretty much a bigger Calvin Johnson.

Now, I’m obviously not saying he would have been as fast or talented as Megatron. I’m not saying that at all. I’m just noting that LeBron James is about 6,’9″, and he’s a freak of nature.

What defensive back on the planet would have guarded him? Even if you only played him on the outside in the red zone, I’m not sure anyone in the NFL could have played against a jump ball with LeBron James.

So, even if you hate the man, you have to admit he almost certainly could have been in the NFL if he wanted to be.