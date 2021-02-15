Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon have an “intimate” sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey for the first time since their engagement.

“[Oprah] Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS shared in a statement, according to People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family,” the statement added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The news of the interview came less than 24 hours after the former “Suits” actress and her royal husband shared that the two are expecting their second child together.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson shared with the outlet. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

It comes after the duchess shared in an essay in November that the royal couple suffered a miscarriage last summer.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Markle explained in the New York Times piece.

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan made headlines in January 2020 when the couple announced plans to step down from their senior royal roles to live a financially independent life. The couple currently lives in California with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

The 90-minute primetime special will air on CBS on Sunday, March 7.