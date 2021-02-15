Meteorologist Patrick Ellis Drops Hilarious Line About Being Snowed In With People You Don’t Like

Meteorologist Patrick Ellis recently dropped a line for the ages about being snowed in with people you don’t like.

Ahead of severe weather hitting Mississippi, the WLBT meteorologist updated his viewers Sunday about the situation, and advised them to make a run for it while the weather would still allow it.

"Today is Valentine's Day. If you don't like the person you're with, you might as well go ahead and leave right now because it's not going to be good for you…You might not be able to leave until about Wednesday," Ellis told his audience.

Things could go down hill QUICK later today. All I’m saying is that you’ve been warned. #mswx ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/qYgykGOvo9 — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) February 14, 2021

Based alert, anyone? I don't know anything about this guy other than this one video, but I'm all in. I can tell this guy is a bro.

Look, we all love the women in our lives. Nobody is disputing that. However, you find me a guy who says he's okay being snowed in with a woman with no escape of any kind for a week, and I'll show you a liar.

I'm not sure there's a single person on this planet I could be locked in the same room with for a week without getting extremely irritated.

Keep in mind that this also isn’t some kind of vacation. It’s a severe weather situation. If you’re not stocked up, then you’re screwed.

P.S.: People in the south are crushing grocery stores right now. In WI, we’d just grab a few more cases of beer and call it a day. Different strokes for different folks.