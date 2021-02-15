Editorial

Miley Cyrus Responds To Julian Marquez’s Valentine’s Day Request

NBC's "The Voice" Season 13 - November 20, 2017

Julian Marquez shot his shot with Miley Cyrus, and he definitely caught her attention.

Following his UFC 258 win over Maki Pitolo late Saturday, Marquez hopped on the mic and asked if the star singer would be his Valentine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS [heart emoji] Happy VDay and Congrats my love,” Cyrus shot back Sunday.

I mean, he has to shave an MC into his chest hair, right? He fired his shot after a huge win after UFC 258, he grabbed her attention and he’s rolling.

Shaving his chest hair seems like an incredibly small price to pay in order to catch the attention of Cyrus.

It’s a criminally low price to pay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julian Marquez (@jmarquezmma)

Also, just in case you thought this was just a minor comment made after a fight, I can promise you that Marquez is a legit fan of Cyrus.

In the post-fight press conference, he explained how her music absolutely bangs and why he walked out to it.

Props to Marquez for being a hell of a dude and capitalizing on the moment. I can’t wait to listen to him break it down on the “Beauty & the Beastpodcast with Kendra Lust. It’s going to be incredibly entertaining.