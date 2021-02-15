Miley Cyrus Responds To Julian Marquez’s Valentine’s Day Request

Julian Marquez shot his shot with Miley Cyrus, and he definitely caught her attention.

Following his UFC 258 win over Maki Pitolo late Saturday, Marquez hopped on the mic and asked if the star singer would be his Valentine. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Miley Cyrus, will you be my Valentine?”@JMarquezMMA used his mic time for an unconventional callout ???? #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/lWdwMRpoNS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 14, 2021

“Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS [heart emoji] Happy VDay and Congrats my love,” Cyrus shot back Sunday.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

I mean, he has to shave an MC into his chest hair, right? He fired his shot after a huge win after UFC 258, he grabbed her attention and he’s rolling.

Shaving his chest hair seems like an incredibly small price to pay in order to catch the attention of Cyrus.

It’s a criminally low price to pay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Marquez (@jmarquezmma)

Also, just in case you thought this was just a minor comment made after a fight, I can promise you that Marquez is a legit fan of Cyrus.

In the post-fight press conference, he explained how her music absolutely bangs and why he walked out to it.

Julian Marquez (@JMarquezMMA) explains his love for Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) and why he walked out wearing the Irish fight kit. #UFC258 ▶️https://t.co/zYfZteRWjY pic.twitter.com/XxRC784q39 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) February 14, 2021

Props to Marquez for being a hell of a dude and capitalizing on the moment. I can’t wait to listen to him break it down on the “Beauty & the Beast” podcast with Kendra Lust. It’s going to be incredibly entertaining.