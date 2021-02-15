Missing 22-Year-Old That Sent Cryptic Text Before Disappearance Found Dead On Train Tracks

Authorities believe a body found on train tracks Saturday in Buffalo, New York belongs to a missing 22-year-old, according to WGRZ.

Tiara Lott had been missing since Jan. 29, the outlet reported. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to WGRZ. Before her disappearance, Lott reportedly sent a cryptic text to a friend.

Missing N.Y. Woman Who Sent Worrisome Message Found Dead on Train Tracks in Suspected Homicide​ https://t.co/hHoT8WYZ5t — People (@people) February 15, 2021

Lott’s mother previously told the outlet that the 22-year-old had video-chatted with her friends before her disappearance. During the video call, Lott’s face appeared to be bruised, Patricia Davis told the outlet. (RELATED: Man Who Pretended To Be Long-Lost Missing Boy Sentenced For Identity Theft)

The friend reportedly asked Lott for an address to send an Uber to, Davis claimed.

“They asked her, ‘What’s the address?’ to send an Uber, and the phone hung up,” Davis told the outlet.