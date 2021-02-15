Missing 22-Year-Old That Sent Cryptic Text Before Disappearance Found Dead On Train Tracks

Authorities believe a body found on train tracks Saturday in Buffalo, New York belongs to a missing 22-year-old, according to WGRZ.
Tiara Lott had been missing since Jan. 29, the outlet reported. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, according to WGRZ. Before her disappearance, Lott reportedly sent a cryptic text to a friend.
Missing N.Y. Woman Who Sent Worrisome Message Found Dead on Train Tracks in Suspected Homicide https://t.co/hHoT8WYZ5t
— People (@people) February 15, 2021
Lott’s mother previously told the outlet that the 22-year-old had video-chatted with her friends before her disappearance. During the video call, Lott’s face appeared to be bruised, Patricia Davis told the outlet. (RELATED: Man Who Pretended To Be Long-Lost Missing Boy Sentenced For Identity Theft)
The friend reportedly asked Lott for an address to send an Uber to, Davis claimed.
“They asked her, ‘What’s the address?’ to send an Uber, and the phone hung up,” Davis told the outlet.
“Then 10 minutes later she sent out, ‘God forbid, if anything happens to me, that I love y’all and tell everybody,'” she recalled.
Police are awaiting autopsy results to confirm Lott’s identity, but had reason to believe they had recovered her body. The police already notified Lott’s family, WGRZ reported.
Lott’s last known location was a house in the Lovejoy neighborhood, according to the outlet. Lott’s family had recovered some of her items there.
“We found her clothes in the house, her boots,” Davis told WGRZ. “We went back to the house four days later, and we found my baby’s coat with her IDs in it.”
Lott’s family claimed she was last with her boyfriend, although the family has not heard from him since her disappearance, the outlet reported.