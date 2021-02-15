Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ Album Tops Chart For Fifth Week Following N-Word Video

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” remains at the top of the music chart for another week after a video surfaced of him using the N-word.

The 27-year-old country singer’s sophomore album continues to lead the Billboard 200 chart for a fifth week in a row, earning a total of 150,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 11, Billboard magazine reported Sunday. Wallen’s 2018 album “If I Know Me,” also reached the top 10 for the first time ever. (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

“Dangerous” is one of only three albums released in the last 12 months to stay at No. 1 for five weeks or longer. Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” hit the top spot for eight weeks, and Lil Baby’s “My Turn” for five, Billboard reported.

The “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker recently shared a video with fans apologizing for the racial slur and explained how he didn’t want fans to defend his “wrong” behavior.

“And lastly, I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me,” Wallen explained. “But for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this, and I fully accept any penalties I’ll face.”

Morgan was dropped by talent agency WME amid the fallout, while record label Big Loud said they had indefinitely “suspended” Wallen’s contract. However, his album sales continue to grow despite the controversy surrounding the video.