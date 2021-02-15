REPORT: Netflix To Create Its Own Britney Spears Documentary

Netflix is reportedly planning to create its own documentary about Britney Spears following the release of Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears.”

Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr, known for her work with true crime, will direct the series, according to a report published Sunday by Bloomberg. The project is not complete and has not been given a release date, the outlet reported.

Netflix is planning its own movie about Britney Spears, on the heels of one just released by Hulu https://t.co/GDbUiGAlKo — Bloomberg (@business) February 15, 2021

“Framing Britney Spears” was produced by The New York Times and released by Hulu. The documentary focused on the way Spears was treated by the media and the conservatorship battle she has faced with her dad. (RELATED: Perez Hilton Says He Regrets The Way He Covered Britney Spears)

Following the release of the Hulu documentary, musician Justin Timberlake and gossip columnist Perez Hilton both commented on their own treatment of Spears.

This isn’t the first time both Hulu and Netflix have released a documentary on the same subject. In 2018, we got two documentaries about the Fyre Festival debacle.

I don’t think there can be too many documentaries on Spears. She was obviously one of the most famous celebrities of the 90s and her story deserves to be told. I’d love to see more about her time in rehab, but that’s hard to do without her direct participation.

Spears seemingly hinted at the release of the documentary in a post on Twitter.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!!” Spears wrote. “We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!!”