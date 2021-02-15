There’s A New Dating Term Called ‘Fauci-ing’

There is a new pandemic dating term that’s called “Fauci-ing”—and it is named after Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During a recent interview with “Axios on HBO,” the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser was asked if he was familiar with the trending term. (RELATED: HBO Working On Series About Dr. Fauci During Coronavirus Outbreak)

WATCH:

.@margarettalev: There’s actually a term in dating now, called “Fauci-ing” someone. Do you know what that means? Anthony Fauci: No, what does it mean? Watch the full #AxiosOnHBO interview tonight at 6 pm ET/PT on all HBO platforms. pic.twitter.com/GGZ692JbFh — Axios (@axios) February 14, 2021

“There’s actually a term in dating now, called ‘Fauci-ing’ someone,” the interviewer asked. “Do you know what that means?”

“No, what does it mean?” Fauci replied.

The interviewer explained the term means to cut off a relationship with someone if “you don’t think that that other person is serious enough about social distancing and taking the pandemic seriously.”

Fauci seemed delighted upon learning the lingo, but at one point during the interview, he admitted it would be difficult to be single during the pandemic.

“It would be really frustrating to essentially semi-isolate yourself at a time when you’re trying to explore social interactions with people,” Fauci shared with the outlet.

“That leads to a considerable amount of stress and maybe even depression on the part of some people,” Fauci added. “It really is an extraordinary stress on, on people at every level of life, in every age.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Fauci has become something of a pop-culture figure, despite his claims that embracing fame and celebrity can get one into “trouble.”