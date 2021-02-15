REPORT: Nicki Minaj’s Dad Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s father was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Long Island, TMZ first reported Sunday.

Robert Maraj, 64, was walking down the road when he was hit by a vehicle around 6 p.m. ET, Nassau County Police confirmed to the outlet. The driver fled the scene and witnesses were not able to provide any description, TMZ reported.

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident, @TMZ reports. ????: https://t.co/62WnkalFKa pic.twitter.com/N4MiQzRSHi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2021

Maraj was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries over the weekend, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ms. Minnie Dead After Hit-And-Run)

A homicide investigation has been opened by Nassau County Police, TMZ reported.

Minaj has not commented publicly on the death of her father, but a representative for the rapper did confirm her father’s death to TMZ. It’s unclear what kind of relationship the two shared currently, TMZ reported.

Minaj has been working on a documentary of her life for HBO Max. The rapper announced the news in November.