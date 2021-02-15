Man Gets Knocked Out In Brutal Fashion In Viral Reddit Video

One man was knocked out in brutal fashion in a video making the rounds on Reddit.

In a video posted by r/CantStopPoppin, a man can be seen in the road making some kind of commotion. That's when a dude stepped up, confronted the individual and proceeded to knock him the hell out.

Watch the insane moment unfold below.

As I told someone when they sent me the video, that's the kind of punch that makes me very nervous.

That's the kind of punch where somebody might die if they hit their head on the ground the wrong way as they fall.

He didn't just get tapped. He got absolutely annihilated.

Having said that, if you’re going to step up to someone like that, you better damn sure be prepared for whatever happened.

Getting knocked out is just the cost of doing business sometimes in this crazy adventure we call life, and this dude learned that first hand.

While I don’t love violence, I do enjoy watching some street carnage, and that’s about the best way to describe the video above. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.