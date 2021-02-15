REPORT: The 49ers Will Likely Keep Jimmy Garoppolo, But Would Trade Him For Deshaun Watson

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly plan to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

According to Bleacher Report, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Sunday during an appearance on ESPN that the 49ers “believe they can win with him, but it would take a big swing, like a Deshaun Watson effect here, to make that change.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Fowler later noted that the Houston Texans passer doesn’t have much interest in being traded to San Francisco. That means Jimmy G is staying put!

I love the framing here by the 49ers. Yeah, they’ll hang onto Jimmy G, unless they can trade him for one of the best players on the planet.

I mean, yeah, I’ll stick with my own bank account, unless I can trade it for a guy who makes 10,000x my salary. Would I trade my house for a mansion? I mean, if you put a gun to my head!

What a bold and courageous position for the 49ers to take.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, it sounds like Watson has next to zero interest in suiting up in San Francisco. That means the team is stuck with Jimmy G for the time being.

As for Watson, time will tell where he lands, but it looks like we can safely rule out Jimmy G being swapped for him in Houston.