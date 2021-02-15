REPORT: Petition Calls Romney ‘Agent For The Establishment Deep State,’ Demands Censure

An online petition is calling on the Utah Republican Party to censure Sen. Mitt Romney for voting to convict former President Donald Trump during last week’s impeachment trial.

The petition is being circulated by Utah Republicans, primarily via social media, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The document refers to Romney as an “agent for the Establishment Deep State.”

Romney “misrepresented himself as a Republican” and “prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform” by voting for conviction, the petition claims. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Has An 84% Approval Rating With Utah Democrats)

Some Utah Republicans are circulating a petition to censure Mitt Romney that includes this: “Whereas, Senator Williard Mitt Romney appears to be an agent for the Establishment Deep State.” https://t.co/tauXUyWgkp — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 15, 2021

The state Republican Party did not censure Romney when he previously voted to convict Trump during the former president’s first impeachment trial, opting instead to praise Senator Mike Lee, who voted to acquit Trump. Romney became the first senator to vote to convict a president of his party, and is the only senator to vote to convict a president of his party twice.

Romney was one of seven Republican senators to vote on Feb. 13 to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection.

Bill Cassidy has already been censured twice by the Louisiana Republican Party for votes related to the impeachment trial, while Nebraska’s Ben Sasse, Maine’s Susan Collins, and North Carolina’s Richard Burr are all expected to face censure votes. Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey has been censured by multiple county parties for his vote to convict, according to The Hill.

Romney’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.