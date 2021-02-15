REPORT: UFC Makes Guz Malzahn An Offer To Be The New Football Coach

UFC has reportedly zeroed in on former Auburn football coach Guz Malzahn.
The Knights have been searching for a new head coach since Josh Heupel left for Tennessee, and it sounds like Malzahn is the program's top target.
According to a Sunday night report from 247Sports, Malzahn has been offered the position.
Gus Malzahn emerged as a leading candidate in UCF’s head coaching search this weekend. @AUUndercover can now confirm the former #Auburn coach has been offered the job https://t.co/EY1WOhRgSS
If UCF can lure Malzahn to Florida, then it’d be a 100% home run hire for the Knights. He’d be by far and away the best option on the table.
Yes, he got fired by Auburn, but he was still a winning coach in arguably the toughest division in all of college football in the SEC West.
Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program.
If you can score a coach like that as a G5 team, then you have to do it. You simply don’t have a choice. The Knights have to do whatever it takes to land Malzahn.
We’ll see if the Knights can get Malzahn locked in, but they have to literally do whatever it takes!