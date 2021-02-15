Editorial

REPORT: UFC Makes Guz Malzahn An Offer To Be The New Football Coach

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers during the Advocare Classic at AT&amp;T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

UFC has reportedly zeroed in on former Auburn football coach Guz Malzahn.

The Knights have been searching for a new head coach since Josh Heupel left for Tennessee, and it sounds like Malzahn is the program’s top target. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a Sunday night report from 247Sports, Malzahn has been offered the position.

If UCF can lure Malzahn to Florida, then it’d be a 100% home run hire for the Knights. He’d be by far and away the best option on the table.

Yes, he got fired by Auburn, but he was still a winning coach in arguably the toughest division in all of college football in the SEC West.

If you can score a coach like that as a G5 team, then you have to do it. You simply don’t have a choice. The Knights have to do whatever it takes to land Malzahn.

 

We’ll see if the Knights can get Malzahn locked in, but they have to literally do whatever it takes!