REPORT: UFC Makes Guz Malzahn An Offer To Be The New Football Coach

UFC has reportedly zeroed in on former Auburn football coach Guz Malzahn.

The Knights have been searching for a new head coach since Josh Heupel left for Tennessee, and it sounds like Malzahn is the program’s top target. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to a Sunday night report from 247Sports, Malzahn has been offered the position.

Gus Malzahn emerged as a leading candidate in UCF’s head coaching search this weekend. @AUUndercover can now confirm the former #Auburn coach has been offered the job https://t.co/EY1WOhRgSS — Nathan King (@byNathanKing) February 15, 2021

If UCF can lure Malzahn to Florida, then it’d be a 100% home run hire for the Knights. He’d be by far and away the best option on the table.

Yes, he got fired by Auburn, but he was still a winning coach in arguably the toughest division in all of college football in the SEC West.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene announced Sunday a leadership change for Auburn football as Gus Malzahn will no longer direct the program. — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) December 13, 2020

If you can score a coach like that as a G5 team, then you have to do it. You simply don’t have a choice. The Knights have to do whatever it takes to land Malzahn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball)

We’ll see if the Knights can get Malzahn locked in, but they have to literally do whatever it takes!