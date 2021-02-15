Salma Hayek Says She Was ‘Afraid’ And Kept ‘Crying’ During The Love Scene Shoot For ‘Desperado’

Salma Hayek admitted Monday she was “afraid” and kept “crying” during the filming of her love scene in “Desperado” with actor Antonio Banderas.

“So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob,” the 54-year-old actress explained during her appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. (RELATED: Salma Hayek Claims Harvey Weinstein Threatened To Kill Her)

“I don’t know that I can do it,” she said as she explained what she was telling the other three people with her on the set of the 1995 film during the shoot. “I’m afraid.”

During a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s @ArmchairExpPod, Salma Hayek explained that, while director Robert Rodriguez and star Antonio Banderas were wonderful on ‘Desperado,’ she had a hard time filming the love scenehttps://t.co/fpCbe5Z5Rn — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 15, 2021

“One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio — he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends — but he was very free,” Hayek continued. “It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re making me feel terrible.’ And I was so embarrassed that I was crying.”

The “From Dusk till Dawn” star made it clear the director of the film, Robert Rodriguez, and Banderas couldn’t have been more wonderful. Nonetheless, she still couldn’t stop “crying.”

“I was not letting go of the towel,” Salma shared. “They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time.”

Hayek also discussed how her family members would view the intimate scene with Banderas. “I keep thinking of my father and my brother. And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased?” she said. “Guys don’t have that. Your father will be, ‘Yeah! That’s my son!'”

The superstar actress explained she ended up taking her brother and father to see the film, but the two left the theater during the love scene and returned afterward.

“You want your father to be nothing but proud of you,” Hayek admitted.