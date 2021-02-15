Terrifying Video Shows A Semi-Truck Losing Control On An Icy Road In Texas

A semi-truck lost control in a terrifying video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by KXAN News (filmed by Cody Butler), a semi-truck lost control on an icy road west of Austin, Texas, and it's absolutely unreal.

The vehicle jackknifed into the ditch and narrowly avoided flipping. Watch the insane video below.

VERY SCARY VIDEO: An 18-wheeler jackknifes west of Austin near Junction. Drivers are urged to stay at home if possible as icy road conditions continue (Video courtesy of Cody Butler) pic.twitter.com/Tx7fs8T7vH — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) February 14, 2021

For those of you who don't know, Texas is currently being hammered by cold weather, which is very unusual for that part of the country.

Texas snow. I love to look at it only for one day. I’m outta luck this week. Flipping blizzard here. pic.twitter.com/JjQDzSlCI1 — Kambree (@KamVTV) February 15, 2021

Clearly, people aren't used to dealing with the snow and ice down in Texas, and the roads look insanely dangerous.

EVERY. SINGLE. COUNTY. This is a once in a generation winter weather event. Every county in Texas is under a Winter Storm Warning from the NWS. pic.twitter.com/fU3TuvKXjn — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) February 14, 2021

While I joke about people being terrible drivers in the snow, a semi-truck losing control isn't funny at all.

That’s how catastrophic accidents can happen on the highway. When the roads are that bad, it might be time to just call it a day.

Gov. @GregAbbott_TX requested the WH issue an emergency declaration Saturday. Abbott: “This disaster declaration provides Texas with additional resources and assistance that will help our communities respond to this winter weather.” — Blake Hanson (@BlakeFox4News) February 15, 2021

Stay safe, Texas and stay off the roads if you can. Leave driving in the snow to those of us who were molded in the cold.