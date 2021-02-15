Editorial

Terrifying Video Shows A Semi-Truck Losing Control On An Icy Road In Texas

Semi-Truck Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/kxan_news/status/1360996570750148610)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
A semi-truck lost control in a terrifying video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by KXAN News (filmed by Cody Butler), a semi-truck lost control on an icy road west of Austin, Texas, and it's absolutely unreal.

The vehicle jackknifed into the ditch and narrowly avoided flipping. Watch the insane video below.

For those of you who don't know, Texas is currently being hammered by cold weather, which is very unusual for that part of the country.

Clearly, people aren't used to dealing with the snow and ice down in Texas, and the roads look insanely dangerous.

While I joke about people being terrible drivers in the snow, a semi-truck losing control isn't funny at all.

That’s how catastrophic accidents can happen on the highway. When the roads are that bad, it might be time to just call it a day.

Stay safe, Texas and stay off the roads if you can. Leave driving in the snow to those of us who were molded in the cold.