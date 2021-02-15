Monday Is The 7-Year Anniversary Of T.J. Oshie’s Incredible Olympic Shootout Against Russia

It’s officially been seven years since T.J. Oshie led the USA to a shootout victory over Russia in the 2014 Olympics.

In the early morning hours in America, Oshie was tapped to lead the USA’s shootout effort over the Russians during the winter games, and we all know what happened next. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oshie put the puck into the back of the net four out of six times and secured a 3-2 victory for America over our most bitter rival.

7 YEARS AGO TODAY At the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, @TJOshie77 led @TeamUSA to victory over Russia in one of the GREATEST Olympic hockey moments of all time. pic.twitter.com/MKnDNFFazD — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2021

It honestly feels like it was just yesterday that this happened. I was living in a trash apartment in Madison with some friends during my college days, and I was glued to the TV.

Was the alcohol flowing and the brats nice and hot as we took care of business to push to a tie after three periods?

Without a doubt. Once Oshie stepped up, I think we were all feeling confident.

Now, did anyone expect him to go 4/6 and put the entire team on his back? I don’t think anyone did, but that’s exactly what happened.

The dude went from being a solid NHL player to being an American Olympic hero in a matter of minutes.

While we didn’t end up medaling, Oshie still gave us an all-time great moment, and we’ll damn sure never forget it.