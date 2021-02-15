Tom Allen Says Indiana ‘Can’t Fall Into The Trap’ Of Believing They’re An Established Team

Indiana football coach Tom Allen knows his toughest work is still ahead of him.

The Hoosiers have played some outstanding football over the past two years, and they've gone from being B1G cellar dwellers to being a legit team. Now, the man running the program knows he can't take his foot off of the gas.

Allen said the following during a recent press conference, according to The Daily Hoosier:

One thing I think people misunderstand from one season to the next is you just assume that just because we came close in the fourth quarter against Ohio State that it’s just, OK, we’re a year older, we’ve got a lot of guys coming back. You can’t fall into that trap. You have to recreate everything. You have to recreate your culture. You have to recreate the fire you have within you to be able to do the little things it takes. We have to work harder.

I love this attitude and outlook from Allen. For the first time in my lifetime, Indiana is good at football and relevant in the B1G.

It feels like it’s been a long time coming, and Allen finally pushed the Hoosiers over the hump.

In 2020, the Hoosiers finished 6-2 and they also won eight games in 2019. For a team that never gets any attention, they’ve put together great back-to-back seasons.

Now, Allen has to keep up the momentum. It’s easy for people who have never tasted success to get way too complacent in life. If Indiana does that, the Hoosiers will go back to getting smoked.

Luckily for everyone in Bloomington, Allen is a hell of a coach and he should make sure they stay on the correct path.