‘Diversity Of Thought’: Utah GOP Releases Statement Supporting Romney’s Vote To Convict And Lee’s Vote To Acquit

The Utah Republican Party released a statement Monday supporting both Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s vote to convict former President Donald Trump and Utah Senator Mike Lee’s vote to acquit during the impeachment trial.

“The violence at the US Capitol on January 6 was horrific and inexcusable,” the Utah GOP said in their statement, which was posted on Twitter by Forbes reporter Andrew Solender. “Utah’s United States Senators each experienced those events firsthand, and relived them during the Democratic House Managers’ relentless video-driven impeachment presentation. In the end, each of our senators voted differently.”

Utah GOP out with a statement supportive of both Mitt Romney and Mike Lee on impeachment: “The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought.” pic.twitter.com/WzfYrsn7Lt — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 15, 2021

“Our senators have both been criticized for their vote. The differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on ‘unanimity of thought’,” the statement continued. “There is power in our differences as a political party, and we look forward to each senator explaining their votes to the people of Utah.”

Trump was acquitted Saturday by the Senate in a 57-43 vote in his impeachment trial. Romney was one of only seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict the former president. (RELATED: Mitt Romney Has An 84% Approval Rating With Utah Democrats)

Republicans in Utah criticized Romney for his vote and circulated a petition calling on the Utah GOP to censure the senator. The petition reportedly claims that Romney “misrepresented himself as a Republican” and “prioritized his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States.”

Some Utah Republicans are circulating a petition to censure Mitt Romney that includes this: “Whereas, Senator Williard Mitt Romney appears to be an agent for the Establishment Deep State.” https://t.co/tauXUyWgkp — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 15, 2021

“Disagreement is natural and healthy in a party that is based on principles – not on persona,” the Utah GOP said. “In fact, those principles are the reason behind unprecedented American prosperity during the last four years.”