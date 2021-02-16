Adam Sandler Proves 25 Years later, Happy Gilmore Has Still Got It

Adam Sandler proved Tuesday that 25 years later the golf character he played in “Happy Gilmore” has still got it as he nailed a golf swing.

"Happy loves you all!" the 54-year-old actor/comedian shared in a clip he posted on Twitter as he taunted his rival, Shooter McGavin, in the epic 1996 comedy. "Thanks for everything!"

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

"Okay, it's been 25 years since I've done this, let's see what happens," Sandler explained in the video, as he showed off his character's signature golf swing.

“Shooter MacGavin, this is for you,” he added. “I’m not lying to you, that is smashed. Smashed. That went pretty well. You’re dead, Shooter.”

The clip has already gone viral with more than 2.6 million views in less than one hour after he posted it.

The PGA Tour even got in on the fun and captioned the same video of the “Billy Madison” star, “25 years ago, Happy Gilmore overcame a 4-stroke deficit to beat Shooter McGavin and win the Tour Championship. Today, he’s still got it.”

25 years ago, Happy Gilmore overcame a 4-stroke deficit to beat Shooter McGavin and win the Tour Championship. Today, he’s still got it.pic.twitter.com/veGSxwRjyx — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2021

For those that might have missed it the first time around, “Happy Gilmore” has got to be one of Sandler’s greatest films.

