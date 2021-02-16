The Big 10 Still Has 9 Teams Making March Madness In ESPN’s Latest Bracketology Projection

The Big 10 is still expected to pack the March Madness field.

ESPN’s Joe Lundardi released his latest bracket projections Tuesday, and the B1G still has nine teams making the tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

If the tournament happened today, Michigan, Illinois, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, Indiana and Minnesota would all be in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball)

It’s truly insane how talented and deep the B1G is this basketball season. Even teams who are sliding (look no further than Wisconsin) are still expected to have solid tournament position.

The Badgers are currently 15-7, 5-5 in our last 10 games and we’re still slated to be a five seed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

The B1G also has a great shot at having two number one seeds. Ohio State and Michigan are both in prime position to get top seeds.

If the Big 10 can put two teams on the top seed line, then we’re going to be in an outstanding position to take up multiple Final Four spots.

I’m getting amped just thinking about it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Hoops (@ohiostatehoops)

The tournament can’t get here fast enough! I can’t wait!