Cam Newton Estimates That He’s Possibly Spent ‘Millions Of Dollars On Clothes’ He ‘Only Wore Once’

NFL quarterback Cam Newton has spent a shocking amount of money on clothes over the years.

The current free agent, who played last season with the Patriots, is known for his eccentric outfits, and it’s apparently come at a high price. How high of a price? Start thinking in the seven figures range. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Newton said the following in a recent YouTube video:

I’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars, maybe even millions of dollars on clothes that I only wore once. So, to be able to recycle the closest, so to speak, is something that’s challenging, but at the same time, it’s going to be fun to do so throughout this whole year.

I can’t even begin to fathom spending that kind of money on clothes. Hell, outside of a house, I can’t imagine spending millions of dollars on anything.

I don’t like telling people how to spend their money, but dropping north of $1 million on clothes seems insanely stupid.

It seems like an absolute waste of money.

As far as I know, clothes never increase in value. You’re more or less throwing money down the drain. They’re not an investment. They’re a straight up expense with no upside.

As a working class guy, I own blue jeans, sweats and some Wisconsin apparel. Outside of that, I don’t need anything else.

You know what else I don’t do? Spend millions of dollars outfit shopping. So, I think Newton could learn a thing or two!

Save your money, Cam! You can thank me later!

