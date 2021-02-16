CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Announces She’s Leaving The Network In April

CNN host Brooke Baldwin announced that she will be leaving the network in April to begin “the next chapter of” her life.

“I will be leaving CNN in April,” Baldwin said at the start of her show “CNN Newsroom” Tuesday. “Let me back up. After most of my 20s working my way up in local news, I came to this network in 2008 in the midst of the Great Recession as a freelancer. I remember I scribbled my name on a post-it note and stuck it outside of this temporary office determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time CNN correspondent.”

“I wanted to be part of the best of the best in cable news and journalism, and as a native Atlantan this would be my hometown team. Little did I know I would not only go on to fulfill that dream, I would flourish in this environment and land my own two-hour show in the afternoon at the age of 31,” she continued.

WATCH:

Baldwin explained that she plans to move forward with a new part of her life upon leaving CNN. She will be “amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans” through her “passion for storytelling,” she told viewers Tuesday. (RELATED: Brooke Baldwin Breaks Down On Air: ‘As A White Woman, Aware Of My Own Privilege’)

The CNN host also noted that she spent time over the past few years working on her first book and decided that she is “more” that she wishes to do “outside of the walls of this place.” She clarified that she doesn’t have a particular job lined up post-CNN and is “feeling very vulnerable.”

“Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change, and I am so excited about what is to come,” Baldwin added, quoting motivational speaker Brene Brown. “So here goes.”