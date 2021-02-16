Escaped Cow Goes On A Rampage At A Hospital In Colombia

An escaped cow in Colombia went on a rampage at a hospital, and the video is insane.

In a video posted by the Daily Mail, a cow can be seen entering the waiting room at Hospital San Rafael, and I’m sure you can all guess what happened next. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

All hell broke loose. Watch the insane video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Yeah, that’s an absolutely terrifying situation. Those folks were just waiting in the hospital to get a little help, and they ended up having to fight a massive cow. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The scariest part by far is when he got into the corner. That cow pins you into the corner, and you’re cooked. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s not that cows are inherently aggressive. That’s not the case at all. It’s that they’re naturally huge and their size alone can make them dangerous. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Now, stuff a cow into a small area, make it scared and freaking out, throw in a few people and you have a recipe for an absolute disaster.

How would I handle this? I’d try to get the cow outside as quickly as possible. If that didn’t work, I’d grab a shotgun and we’d be having hamburgers for dinner. I’m damn sure not letting a cow destroy an area.

Let us know how you would handle the situation in the comments below.