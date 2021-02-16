Draymond Green Rips The NBA For The Treatment Of Players Who Are Going To Be Traded

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had some blunt thoughts about how players being traded are treated in the NBA.

Trades are a major part of the NBA, and they happen all the time. Yet, there's a clear double standard. Teams can say whatever they want, but players can be fined for doing the exact same. The former Michigan State star isn't happen with the status quo at all.

Green said the following in part late Monday night:

We’ve seen situations of Harrison Barnes getting pulled off the bench or DeMarcus Cousins finding out that he’s traded in an interview after the all-star game, and we continue to let this happen. But, I got fined for stating my opinion on what I thought should happen with another player, but teams can come out and continue to say, ‘We’re trading guys. We’re not playing you.’ And yet, we’re to stay professional. At some point as players, we need to be treated with the same respect and have the same rights that the team can have.

You can watch his full comments below. Every word is worth listening to.

“Everyone wants to say, ‘that young man can’t figure it out.’ But no one wants to say the organization can’t figure it out.” Draymond Green sounds off on a double standard he sees in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/z6R4zq0Bcw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2021

It’s hard to disagree with anything Green said in the video above. While I’m certainly not going to cry for an NBA player making millions of dollars who gets traded, the double standard is a bit ridiculous.

If teams can be vocal about trading players, then why the hell can’t players? It makes no sense at all. In the next CBA, players should fight for that right to be in it.

Otherwise, we just see players doing whatever they can to piss off the team in order to get traded. Look no further than James Harden trying to get out of Houston for proof of that fact.

These are billion dollar franchises with multi-millionaire players. Communication shouldn’t be difficult. It really shouldn’t be at all.