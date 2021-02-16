Duke Star Jalen Johnson Opts Out Of The Season, Will Enter The NBA Draft

Jalen Johnson’s time at Duke has come to an end.

The star forward for the Blue Devils announced late Monday that he's opting out of the season and will prepare for the NBA draft.

You can read a statement from Johnson and Duke below.

NEWS: Jalen Johnson will forgo remainder of season, enter NBA Draft pic.twitter.com/VLNP0Wgs3y — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 16, 2021

Well, the hits just keep coming for Duke and Coach K! You just hate to see it happen! You just hate to see bad things happen to such great programs!

The Blue Devils are currently 8-8, a long shot for March Madness and the team’s most physically gifted player just opted out to prepare for the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Johnson (@jalenjohnson)

Obviously, we’re wishing nothing but the best for Johnson. He’s a Wisconsin kid, and I want him to make a ton of money playing in the NBA.

At the same time, Duke stole a ring right off of my finger in 2015, and I love watching them lose. It warms my soul.

Even though I respect Coach K, you won’t see me shed any tears about him losing a superstar player in the middle of a dumpster fire season. I can promise you that much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Johnson (@jalenjohnson)

Best of luck to Johnson in the NBA. The dude is going to be a star at the next level.