‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harrington Shares Life-Changing News

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harrington and his wife Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together, a rep for the actor confirmed to People magazine.

The outlet reported Tuesday that the 34-year-old actor and his wife welcomed a baby boy into their family. A rep also shared that the couple are “very, very happy.” (RELATED: On-Screen ‘Game Of Thrones’ Couple Gets Engaged For Real)

The confirmation followed an earlier report by Page Six in which the pair were spotted running errands in London with a newborn baby strapped to Leslie’s chest.

The superstars have yet to share any pictures or other details about their child’s arrival.

Leslie confirmed reports in September that she and Harrington were expecting their first child together after she posed for the cover of UK’s Make Magazine sporting a baby bump.

“A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!,” the magazine’s fashion editor Ursala Lake wrote on Instagram.

Rose, known as Ygritte in “Game of Thrones,” spoke in October about becoming a mother. “I am thrilled to be expecting, and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” the actress gushed to the New York Post.

The superstar pair first sparked relationship rumors in 2012, then split only to reconcile and confirm their relationship in 2016, the outlet reported. In June 2018, the couple tied the knot in Scotland.