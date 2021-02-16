Texans Waited Hours In Burger King Drive-Thru Line For Warm Meal During Storm Outages

Millions of Texans were left without power due to an intense polar blast that has hit large swaths of the country. Without power, many Texans flocked to Burger King to get a hot meal.

A Houston Burger King drive-thru was packed by hungry residents of the area throughout Monday, according to ABC 13.

The line at @BurgerKing is now over 50 deep. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/S4ZH9V3ZSs — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 16, 2021

The Burger King, which fortunately still had power, saw lines with more than 50 cars long on several occasions, social media posts claimed, as reported by Fox News. The power outages left many Texans unable to heat or cook their own food, which is why they were willing to wait hours in the car despite the frigid temperatures for a hot meal, Fox News reported.

“When you’re hungry and cold with few options, waiting in line for hours for fast food doesn’t seem unreasonable,” a resident told ABC 13 in an interview. (RELATED: Millions Out Of Power As Texas Struggles With Winter Storm That Rendered Power Grids Inoperable)

The Burger King, which was operating with a skeleton staff, churned out orders throughout Monday, Fox News reported. However, by 10 p.m., the fast food eatery began running low on supplies, according to Fox News.

The winter storm left around two million without power in Texas between Sunday night and Monday morning, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) estimates said, according to the Wall Street Journal. A subsequent Monday update from ERCOT said power had been restored for 500,000 households in Texas.