President Biden: ‘I’m Tired Of Talking About Donald Trump’

President Joe Biden said he is “tired about talking about Donald Trump” in response to a question about the former president’s impeachment and economic policies at CNN’s townhall Tuesday night.

Biden participated in his first townhall as president Tuesday night, travelling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and discussing numerous issues with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. When asked about potential fraud in the current paycheck protection program (PPP), Biden said he didn’t want to talk about Trump or his policies.

He also rebuffed questions probing his thoughts about Trump’s second impeachment and acquittal. (RELATED: White House Dodges On Whether Biden’s COVID-19 Relief Bill Would Provide Funding For Abortions)

“For four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I’m tired of talking about Trump,” he said.

Biden and his administration have made a concerted effort to avoid discussing Trump’s second impeachment proceedings, which concluded on Saturday. Biden openly condemned Trump’s actions that led to the impeachment, but did not say on the record whether he supported convicting Trump on his charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

Biden only directly addressed Trump’s impeachment Saturday evening following the former president’s acquittal. 53 senators, including 7 Republicans, voted to convict, falling 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority necessary for conviction.

“The Senate vote followed the bipartisan vote to impeach him by the House of Representatives,” Biden said at the time. “While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a ‘disgraceful dereliction of duty’ and ‘practically and morally responsible for provoking’ the violence unleashed on the Capitol.”