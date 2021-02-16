‘Horrible Tragedy’: Fire At Indiana Pet Store Kills Around 100 Animals

A pet store in Indianapolis, Indiana, caught fire Monday night, killing an estimated 100 animals due to smoke inhalation.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. to “thick black smoke” coming from Uncle Bill’s Pet Center. The crew described the event as a “horrible tragedy,” in a post on the Indianapolis Fire Department Facebook page.

9:02 PM – An estimated 100 animals perished as a result of smoke inhalation during a fire at Uncle Bills Pet Center 4829 W 38th. Initially dispatched as an alarm, the building was heavily charged w/ thick black smoke on arrival. Cause is under investigation. Under control in 1 hr pic.twitter.com/8kl4Msfdzw — Indianapolis Fire Department ???? (@IFD_NEWS) February 16, 2021

Forty dogs, 25 parakeets, and numerous rabbits were killed in the fire.

“The animals were still in their respective cages and simply succumbed to the deadly gases produced by the smoke,” authorities stated.

However, several reptiles, fish, a guinea pig and one cat survived the blaze and were taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. (RELATED: Man Who Risked His Life To Save Cats and Dogs From Burning Animal Shelter One Step Closer To Not Being Homeless)

The firefighters initially had difficulties getting to the fire at the back of the store and on the roof. The crew worked through adverse, snowy conditions and had the blaze under control in about an hour.

It remains unclear how the fire started and how long it had been burning before an alarm sounded.