Jenna Bush Hager Said Her Worst Date Ever ‘Involved The Secret Service’ And Her Future Husband

Jenna Bush Hager recalled her “worst” date ever and said it “involved the Secret Service” and her future husband, Henry Hager.

“My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let’s just leave it at that,” the 39-year-old co-host of “Today With Hoda & Jenna” said during the show on Monday. (RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Names Newborn Daughter After George H.W. Bush)

“It was with Henry [Hager] and his car ran out of gas and went backwards and hit the Secret Service,” she recalled, laughing.

The former first daughter said it happened when Henry lived in Arlington, Virginia. Her future husband ran out of gas during the date but attempted to get to a gas station that was on a slight hill. It didn’t go as planned.

“He started to go up the hill and then booooop, crash,” Jenna laughed, as Kotb Hoda asked if her cohost was “scared or laughing?”

“I was laughing, but he was horrified,” the former first daughter replied.

It was then Kotb’s turn to share her worst date. She said it happened on a New Year’s Eve.

“I was so excited, I got all dressed up, I never felt prettier in my life than in that moment and he showed up wearing jeans and a T-shirt,” Hoda said. “He was like, ‘Come over, we’re going to my house,’ and I was like, ‘Ew,’ and there were a bunch of guys wrestling a German shepherd and I sat on the edge of a chair and was like, ‘This is the worst New Year’s Eve.'”

“Wrestling a German shepherd?” Jenna replied.

“Yeah, it was like guys being like, ‘Bro! Let’s get more beer!'” Hoda said.

Jenna and Henry tied the knot in 2008 and have three kids together despite the awkward moments. Hoda is currently engaged to her longtime partner, Joel Schiffman, and the pair are planning a wedding.