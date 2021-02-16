Jen Psaki: Biden Is Helping Small Business By Appointing A Woman To Lead The Small Business Administration

When asked how President Joe Biden is helping small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded by saying that Biden had nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration.

Psaki gave the answer in a short video released by the White House, in which the press secretary answered questions submitted via Twitter. In the two-and-a-half minute video, Psaki also answered questions about whether she liked pineapple as a pizza topping and whether or not Biden’s pet dogs could attend White House press briefings.

The small business inquiry asked “what is President Biden doing for my small business?” Psaki led her response by saying that Biden had nominated a woman to lead the SBA.

“First and foremost is he nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration who formerly worked there. The second thing is he signed an executive order to make it easier for minority-owned small businesses to get access to the funding that they need,” she said. (RELATED: ‘Not Looking To The Last Presidency’: Jen Psaki Says Biden Won’t Take Foreign Policy Cues From Trump)

She went on to say that there will be about $60 billion in additional funds for small businesses in the American Rescue Plan, Biden’s COVID-19 relief proposal.