Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink In The Booth

Joe Buck used to enjoy a drink while the broadcasting booth back in the day.

During a conversation with Colin Cowherd posted Monday, Buck said he used to drink a little tequila with Troy Aikman, and it helped the two men form a great relation on-air. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Prior to tequila, Buck said he used to sip on the largest beer he could find while doing baseball games. You can listen to him break it down below.

The secret to a relaxing broadcast? @Buck shares what has worked for him. pic.twitter.com/ODvhkuYZj1 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 15, 2021

Damn, is it just me or has Joe Buck become a lot more likable over the course of the past year? He’s out here entertaining people during the coronavirus pandemic, and we now find out he used to drink in the booth.

What’s not to love about a guy like that?

Please don’t let this come out that it was doctored because I loved it. @wjdipietro, be honest, how many times did you try this before it went in?? pic.twitter.com/RhhokofJUH — Joe Buck (@Buck) March 30, 2020

I also think it’s safe to say there’s nothing wrong with a beer from time to time while on the job. It happens to the best of us.

Hell, some might even say drinking beer is part of my job.

If there’s one thing I love, it’s drinking beer. If there are two things I love, it’s beer and hunting communists. My new @RTIC cooler let’s me do both. Some are saying it’s the most badass cooler ever sold. I’m not saying that, but many are. https://t.co/suodzUyLtX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 4, 2021

So, if cracking a few cold ones helps Joe Buck provide grade-A commentary, then I’m all for it!