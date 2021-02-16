Protect Your Home Effortlessly With This Unique OVAL Home Sensor System

Have you ever wondered what happens to your house when you leave? Maybe you’ve been paranoid of a pipe freezing, water dripping from a leaky sink, or worried you forgot to lock your back door. Don’t sweat it, we’ve all been there. That’s why the OVAL real-time monitoring and alerts system absolutely must be your next purchase. It’s time to be prepared for any situation that may arise.

You can get this product when you click here for only $199.99. That’s 15% off the original listing price, plus free shipping! Two OVAL sensors are included in your purchase.

Unlike many other home security systems, the OVAL system does not have a camera or microphone to avoid invading your privacy. Thus, the way it works is rather simple. The embedded OVAL sensors are highly innovative. They can detect when your home is too hot, humid, dry, or chilly. It can even sense when it moves, gets wet, or if there is a fire!

The total set-up time of this OVAL home security sensor is about 10 minutes! All you have to do is peel the protective layer off the adhesive tape and stick your OVAL wherever you please. Placing this gadget on the back of your front door, a window, or in the basement are just a few great examples of where unknown disasters are likely to occur.

With your purchase, you will be able to download the OVAL application right to your phone. This will let you track all of your OVALs and will alert you if anything suspicious happens. It’s also fully customizable and you can connect more sensors as needed. Have your OVAL contact just you or your whole family if something is wrong. It’s time to improve your safety and make this purchase.

On average, this product has received a superior quality rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Having just recently been released, this is an outstanding rating. Listen to what customers like you have to say about their recent purchase:

“I purchased Oval for my primary home that I’ve been spending less and less time at, and it is the perfect system for my needs. It not only provides peace of mind for security with entry motion sensors, but keeps me up to date on other stats that can be quickly addressed in my absence (put sensors in the basement & under a problematic sink for moisture). The design is sleek & unobtrusive. The app & technology is easy to navigate. I’ll be getting more for our rental units!”

“We love these sensors because it’s the only one we could find that wasn’t always listening to or watching us. It is great being able to monitor our house without worrying about who can see my kids. Also, having had a broken pipe in our house in the past, there is great peace of mind knowing oval will alert us of water before we experience the level of damage we had before.”

“Bought these primarily to use under sinks that are prone to leaks, but will also use for motion detection on exterior doors. Glad to have found one versatile product that can monitor several potential problems!”

So, what are you waiting for? It’s essential you protect your home with an unobtrusive, versatile product. Get the OVAL sensor system when you click here.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.