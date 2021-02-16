REPORT: Carson Wentz Wants To Be Traded To The Colts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly wants to land in Indianapolis.

According to Jeff McLane, the former second overall pick’s “preference” is to be traded to the Colts. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was Wentz’s OC during his best years in the NFL with the Eagles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McLane also noted that if the Colts aren’t really interested, then Wentz has little power to stop a trade elsewhere, specifically Chicago.

RE: Carson Wentz trade. If Colts had best offer, it’s likely a deal would be done at this point. Wentz’s preference would be Indy, which would expedite agreement. Probable cause for delay. If Colts’ interest is mild, then there is little he could do to prevent trade to Bears. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) February 15, 2021

It’s pretty interesting that we still have no idea what is going to happen with Carson Wentz. The trade talk has been happening for a long time at this point.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was pushed out, it looked like the team was going to keep the face of the franchise and now the trade rumors are spinning at full speed.

It looks like it’s only a matter of time until Wentz gets dealt. It’s not a matter if he’ll get traded, but where he’ll land.

Going to the Colts is also the obvious landing spot for just about any QB on the market. Indy has a great offensive line, an outstanding running back in Jonathan Taylor and talent all over the field.

The Colts have a roster that is built to win immediately, and it’d make sense for Wentz to want to be a part of it.

We’ll see where he lands, but it definitely looks like Wentz’s time with the Eagles is nearing a rapid end.